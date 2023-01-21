Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8: A shocking ending?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 is going to arrive on Paramount+ this Thursday, and we know that in some ways, it has to be big. Just think in terms of what we’ve seen so far this season, and also what the current stakes are of the case! The BAU is getting closer to locating Sicarius, but they haven’t figured it out just yet.

We know that we’re setting the stage for some sort of showdown; it is mostly a matter of when we see it and also what sort of chaos unfolds before the end credits.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

For those of you who have not heard that much about this episode as of yet, here’s a quick reminder that AJ Cook is directing! She knows this story backwards and forwards, and it absolutely does seem like some big stuff will be coming. To get a little more news about that, just check out what she had to say about the end of it to ET Canada:

“And let me tell you, you do not want to you don’t want to miss the very end of this episode because whew, it is good … The fans are going to lose their minds there. How we end the season is amazing. I can’t wait.”

Odds are, whatever you see at the end of the episode is going to dovetail directly into the final two! We’re hopeful that the Sicarius / Elias Voit case will be resolved this season, but there’s always a chance for some other sort of cliffhanger to set up season 2. It’s fantastic to know in advance that we have another batch of episodes; it’s one less thing to worry about! We can just be concerned for the futures of our favorite BAU agents instead…

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8?

How do you think the ending will set up the final two installments this season? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







