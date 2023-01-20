Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8: AJ Cook directs!

Just in case you wanted another great tease for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8 next week, we’ve got it — and from someone who knows the episode rather well in AJ Cook.

After directing on the crime drama in the past, the actress behind JJ is taking on the role again! This is of course an even more exciting opportunity than before for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the primary case (which you’ve seen more most of the season) is more serialized, but the episodes are also longer and for Cook, she had a chance to do something very unique and personal as a director.

Speaking in a new interview with ET Canada, here is what AJ had to say about her experience on set with her kids:

“This time around, I had to direct my children … Part of me is like, ‘I am a crazy person for signing up for this.’ But I kind of enjoyed it because they had to listen to me. They could not, not listen to me, otherwise it would have booted them off set.

“Never in a million years did I think that, number one, to be able to act with my kids, but to direct them as well was just it just felt like such a special, unique opportunity. And we had a blast.”

We know that Cook’s had a chance to play a pretty emotional story so far this season, one involving her and her husband Will. His health scare does still have us worried about their future, and to think that there are only three episodes left this season. Who knows exactly how everything is going to end here?

What do you think could be coming up here on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 8?

Are you excited to see Cook get this opportunity? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

