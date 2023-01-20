Big Sky season 4 renewal: Do finale ratings help the cause?

We’re just over 24 hours beyond the season 3 finale and even still, we do not know what’s happening when it comes to a Big Sky season 4 renewal. Will we have a chance to get more news on that over the course of the near future?

Well, we’d love to sit here and say that the finale ratings make us all the more excited about the future, but we can’t quite say that this is the case. The good news is that with 2.4 million live viewers, the finale was the most-watched episode since late October. However, that’s still pretty low when compared to a number of other network dramas, and we don’t think it’s going to do much to alter whatever ABC’s perception was of the show and its ratings going into where we are right now.

As we start to look forward, we do think that it’s going to take a little bit of time for the network to figure out what they want to do here one way or another. Of course, we’re going to do our best to be optimistic that the show will be back for another batch of episodes down the road, but how can we say anything on this with confidence right now?

The biggest thing that we’d say Big Sky has going for it right now is that it really does have an opportunity to tell unique stories that look and feel very much different from everything else that is out there on TV right now. Also, think about its cast! The show brought in Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles for this past season; the future of the Supernatural alum remains to be seen, but we’re going to remain hopeful that we’ll have a chance to see him again at some point down the road.

Are you feeling optimistic at all when it comes to a Big Sky season 4 renewal over at ABC?

Are you feeling optimistic at all when it comes to a Big Sky season 4 renewal over at ABC?

