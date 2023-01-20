Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2 trailer: The chaos ahead

As you prepare for Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2 to arrive on Paramount+ this weekend, things are only heating up.

We know that for Mike, he’s already tried to get a handle on the situation on all fronts, whether it be the aftermath of the prison riot or getting Iris out of town. Let’s just say that nothing went according to plan here. She is still around, and that is going to be one issue that needs to be taken care of moving forward. Meanwhile, the same goes for the prison and the tent city — what is going to become of all of this?

If you head over to the link here, you are going to be able to see a brand-new trailer for what’s coming up that features a ton of action and drama from start to finish. All of the characters in here are going to be in great peril, and things are going to go from bad to worse. Anything that a situation is compared to a war, you know that bad times are coming around the corner.

The challenge for season 2 is simply going to be living up to the standard already set, but for the time being we’ve got plenty of reasons for confidence. After all, we’ve been lucky to get to already have a good sense of the world, and we tend to think that this time around, we’ll be able to dive even further into what makes everyone tick from start to finish.

For this weekend in particular, expect to see Mike do whatever he can to try to create a sense of peace, while also allow for a certain amount of stability when it comes to Iris. Given that this is still a long season, we don’t think we can be assured of a happy resolution no matter what.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown

Is there anything that you want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







