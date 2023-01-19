1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Spencer Dutton’s future

For those who are excited to see 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, we’ve got more news that is right up your alley. There is, after all, so much to be excited about as we look ahead!

First things first, though, we have to give you a reminder that unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see the show back. It has already been confirmed by the streaming service that the series is coming back on February 5, and we don’t think they will give into any pressure when it comes to releasing it any earlier.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

So while you do wait to see the show back, why not dive more into what lies ahead? The most interesting story from our vantage point right now is what happens with Spencer Dutton, given that he has himself right now in a pretty unusual position. He’s been gone from the ranch for a long time and now, we’ll have to see how he handles relationships that are very much different from when he left.

While actor Brandon Sklenar cannot say too much more in regards to the future at present, he did have the following to state in a new interview with The Wrap:

I can say that it’s not going to be a joyous homecoming, that’s for sure. I think Spencer’s coming in hot and he’s got a lot to handle when he gets home. And it’s not going to be an easy journey to get there.

In the end, what we are especially excited to see coming up is if he and Alex can both make it back to the ranch and while there, what sort of role they take on. It’s not even clear if they will be back this season! We luckily know already that there is another batch of episodes coming, so that does take the pressure off to a certain extent when it comes to how much the streamer really needs to hurry some things along.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to 1923, including other news on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, especially for Spencer Dutton?

Go ahead and share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







