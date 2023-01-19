Gossip Girl season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The series finale?

As you prepare for Gossip Girl season 2 episode 10 to arrive on HBO Max next week, know this: The end of the road is just about here.

If you would’ve asked us a week ago, we would’ve noted then how nervous we were about the story that was coming up. To think that’s before we even knew about the show getting canceled. That news broke earlier today, and it is still a shock to the system. It’s not that we’re surprised that the series is ending; given what HBO Max has been doing as of late, it’s hard to be shocked about any cancellation that we get from them.

However, it is the timing of this news that is a little bit jarring. Clearly, the powers-that-be decided to reveal the news to the producers right before the finale, who then chose to share it to us. Now, we really have to prepare for a finale that may not offer up any closure at all. Sure, we know that there are plenty of people after Gossip Girl, but we don’t see there being all that much in the way of closure here. How can you expect that, based on everything that we’ve seen so far? We don’t think that anyone wanted this show to lasts just two seasons.

Yet, we have to prepare for this episode to now be the series finale. Sure, there’s always a chance in theory that another network or streaming service swoops in and tries to bring the show back from the grave, but we can’t expect that is going to happen. Just remember for a moment that the vast majority of content providers out there are in the business of cutting back to save money, as opposed to picking up more shows that add to their bottom line.

