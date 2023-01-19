Yellowjackets season 2: Simone Kessell talks playing adult Lottie!

There are obviously a lot of different things to be excited about entering Yellowjackets season 2 over on Showtime, but Lottie is high on the list! She’s among the show’s most enigmatic characters, given her perceived abilities and pseudo-supernatural connections. Does she have an inexplicable gift, or what else is really going on with her? It certainly seems like she is the Antler Queen visualized in the past, and we learned at the end of the season 1 finale that she is still alive in the present.

Now, we’ve learned that Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell is going to be taking on the part — so why not hear her talk about it now?

If you head over to the link here, you can hear the actress do her part to explain what it was like getting the role — and also how she wanted to study Courtney Eaton, who plays the younger version of the character. One of her goals was to make sure that she captured the mannerisms and the behavior of the Lottie we’ve seen already — since there are two different people now playing the same person, it needs to be a fairly-seamless transition.

Kessell also mentions in here some early conversations she had with Melanie Lynskey after her casting — the two knew each other previously, so we imagine that she was able to help show her the ropes when it comes to being a part of this fantastic and hugely-imaginative world.

Remember that you will have a chance to see Yellowjackets return with new episodes on Friday, March 24 — the show has already been renewed for a season 3, so you have nothing to worry about there.

What are you most excited to see from Adult Lottie on Yellowjackets season 2?

