Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 21, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be getting the show back now after the extended holiday hiatus?

We know that the past few weeks have been rather frustrating, to put it mildly. So much of this season feels like a great unknown, especially when you remember that Cecily Strong left the series at the end of last year. Luckily, we’re here to say that the break is at least over tonight! You are going to see the late-night sketch show back with new episodes. Not only that, but there is a particularly awesome host at the center of it in Aubrey Plaza. The star of The White Lotus (and Parks and Recreation alum) is going to bring a lot of fun to the proceedings, and she also has some tangential connections to the show already. Not only did she work with SNL icon Amy Poehler for many years, but she had at one point auditioned in the past!

Plaza will be joined during the episode by musical guest Sam Smith, and we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some cameos throughout. Even though she and Jennifer Coolidge didn’t share a ton of screen time together on The White Lotus, we’d love to see the two turn up here! Coolidge last year year admitted that she tried hard once upon a time to join the cast, but it didn’t work out.

Plaza’s episode is the first of at least three consecutive episodes that are coming; there is also one set for January 28 that is going to feature Michael B. Jordan. Meanwhile, there is another episode on February 4, but we’ll have to wait to get some more information on that.

