Saturday Night Live return date: Aubrey Plaza to host!

If you’ve been wondering when Saturday Night Live is going to be returning to TV for a good while now, let’s just say we come bearing great news!

Today, NBC officially confirmed that the late-night sketch show will come back on the air on January 21, and it will have a pretty fantastic person making their hosting debut: Aubrey Plaza. How has she not done this before? Given that she worked with SNL legend Amy Poehler for so many years, it would have been a perfect fit. (We’d give anything for a Parks and Recreation themed sketch on the night.)

Plaza’s appearance on the show is boosted in part by her recent performance on The White Lotus, which could help her become a staple throughout awards season. She played Harper on the HBO show, a woman who, alongside her husband Ethan, suddenly finds themselves with a lot of money and on a vacation that opens their eyes to a lot of surprising stuff.

For those wondering, Sam Smith will be the musical guest for this episode. This will also be the first SNL since the departure of Cecily Strong in December — those are big shoes to fill and it’s going to take a team effort.

Beyond Plaza’s big debut, the late-night show has also confirmed that Creed actor Michael B. Jordan will be making his own hosting debut on January 28 — which, like Plaza, we’re surprised has not happened already. He will be joined by Lil Baby. There’s also an episode currently set for February 4, but there is no host for it as of yet. More than likely, we’ll see some sort of brief hiatus after that — we’ve seen that on a number of different occasions already.

