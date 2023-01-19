Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 13 preview

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? After getting new episodes the first two weeks of the year, we understand wanting more! The show is also in a pretty interesting place right now with Freddie having an important story and us getting to see so much of the car ghost Jessica.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see what’s next on the network, as the hit comedy will not be airing a new episode tonight. Luckily, we do at least know when it is back already! The network has confirmed that season 2 episode 13 will help kick off the all-important February sweeps period on Thursday, February 2. The title is “Ghost Hunter,” and you can see the synopsis below for more:

“Ghost Hunter” – Sam and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchases ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie sells his car, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode could be either an end of an era or a chance to offer some new twists — either way, it sounds both like a lot of fun and something that this show should have brought to the table some time ago. Why not embrace the idea of a ghost hunter given the general premise for this show? We don’t exactly think that Freddie is going to accomplish what he wants here, but it’s going to be fun to see him on this rather-strange pursuit.

