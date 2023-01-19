Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Cast impact

There is absolutely no denying that this week has been fantastic for Only Murders in the Building season 3. To be fair, it would be for any show that suddenly announced that Meryl Streep was taking on an important role!

One of the things that the Hulu comedy has shown over the past few years is that it has no issue generating publicity for itself — not only does it manage to grab these big names, but it also gives them something interesting to do. Remember that Streep is not the only big name attached to season 3; Paul Rudd is also returning as Ben, the theater actor who died at the end of season 2. (It’s fair to say that we’re going to get some flashbacks giving us a little more insight as to who he really was.)

So is this influx of big news going to lead to any changes in a premiere date? There is probably a case to be made for pushing out more Only Murders in the Building as soon as possible to capitalize … but there’s also no real need for the aforementioned streaming service to do this. Just think about it like this: More than likely, they are going to have zero issue convincing people to watch, and they will have more opportunities to hype up Streep’s role down the road. We also think there’s some merit in getting the show back around the same time every year.

For now, we’re pretty darn optimistic that we will be venturing back to the Arconia come this summer, even if it’s along the lines of late August or September. Since this show doesn’t have super-long episodes or a ton of special effects, we do think its stories can be turned around a little bit quicker than a lot of others in the streaming space.

