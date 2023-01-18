Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 return date over at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get an Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 return date? Or, are you at least curious about what the future holds? Of course, we’re happy to help here in whatever way we can!

Make no mistake that of course, the network wants more of the Quinton Brunson comedy as fast as they can. There’s a reason why it has already been renewed for a season 3, and also why it was placed on the fall schedule this time around. Unfortunately, there still need to be a few hiatuses here and there during the season, largely due to the way that the network airs some shows like this. They need to give production time to edit together more episodes, and they also need to ensure that they have them to air at super-important times. For the record, we think right in the middle of February sweeps qualifies as a pretty important time, no?

Based on the programming information that we have, there are repeats scheduled both for next week and the week after; the earliest the comedy could return is on Wednesday, February 8, and as of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of insight as to what lies ahead as of yet. There’s a chance you will hear something more by this point next week.

Granted, you probably at least have a general sense of what this show looks like at this point, and also the sort of humor that you tend to get from start to finish. The goal here is absolutely going to be to bring some humor that is personal, relatable, and also of course hilarious. Few shows have done a better job of showing exactly what it’s like to be an elementary-school teacher.

