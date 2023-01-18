The Conners season 5 episode 13 return date hopes at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes a good bit of sense to want The Conners season 5 return date, or more news all about the future. After all, there is so much stuff to look forward to here across the board! This is poised to be the longest season yet for the sitcom … but this also doesn’t mean that we are going to be getting more news in the immediate future.

For the time being, here is some of what we can tell you: There is no new installment of the series coming next week, and it does not appear as though there is one coming tomorrow, either. Instead, the plan seems to be to bring the show back on Wednesday, February 8 per the Futon Critic, and this is an idea that fundamentally makes a good bit of sense. After all, this would allow for a number of episodes to air during February sweeps, which is a pretty darn important time for a lot of major networks out there. It’s basically when you can make a lot of advertising money, and we anticipate that there are going to be some particularly big stories that air around this time.

Unfortunately, the bad news we have to share for now is that there isn’t a whole lot of extra info out there about what’s coming up … at least for now. That could easily change over the next week or so, and it’d be nice to at least have something to cling to. Sure, we all have a certain idea of the show The Conners is and the content they like to air, but we never think it’s a bad thing to have as much info as possible.

Speaking of info, can we also get news on a renewal over the next few months? We know that bringing this show back takes a little more time since the cast doesn’t sign traditional contracts, but remember that Abbott Elementary already got another order. We want to see things move quickly!

