Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: A holiday priority?

Just how important is Emily in Paris season 4 for Netflix? We tend to think it very much is, but of course, there are still questions about a potential premiere date and where they will want to place it.

On paper, it seems like this is an easy question to answer: Why wouldn’t they want to air the show right around the holidays. It’s what they’ve done in the past (including season 3), and we have every reason to think that they would prefer to do this again. Remember that this show is light and often romantic, and it does serve as a nice bit of escapism for everyone craving it. Netflix also knows that the show performs very well, and there is a certain thing they appreciate about its stability.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s talk for a moment about whether they could shift things around. It is possible in theory that we could see season 4 premiere shift either forward (if the episodes are ready in time) or backward, to let something else try and capitalize on the holiday window. Because the show is such a success and this point, don’t be shocked if Netflix starts to be a little more flexible with the premiere date.

In the end, though, we don’t foresee any radical shifts here when it comes to when the show returns — it’s hard to imagine waiting for the next year and a half unless there’s some massive shift in production. We tend to think the writers have been planning ahead for a while thanks to the early renewal, and that does give them an added bit of flexibility that not all shows have. We’re anticipating for now that it will be back in December, but we’ve learned over the years to never take anything within the world of TV as a sure thing.

Related – Be sure to get some further information when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







