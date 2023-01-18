Chicago PD season 10 episode 13 return date hopes at NBC

Following everything you see this week, of course it makes sense to want a Chicago PD season 10 episode 13 return date. There is, after all, so much good stuff still to come this season!

Unfortunately, the reality remains that with some of it, you’re going to be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead. There is no new episode on January 25, and the same goes for February 1. The entirety of the One Chicago franchise is off until at least Wednesday, February 8, and we personally feel pretty optimistic that this is when you’ll see the shows back. As for why then, it has to do with one thing and one thing only: February sweeps! This is one of the most important ratings periods out there for any major network.

If you’re wanting some more specifics about episode 13, the unfortunate reality is that you will be waiting for a little while on that. Hopefully, by next week we’ll be able to shed more light on the future; there is still a lot to come through the rest of this season, and we anticipate a lot of character spotlights and, of course, drama and high stakes.

Amidst all of this, we’d also love some sort of news on season 11 before the finale — is that something to realistically hope for? We tend to think so! We’d be shocked if there weren’t some talks already happening about the future of the franchise, though it could be a little while before something is confirmed. One Chicago remains one of the most profitable institutions that NBC has and because of that and the relationship the network has with Dick Wolf in general, we don’t see it going anywhere.

Now, let’s just hope the rest of the season lives up to what we’ve seen so far…

Related – Be sure to score some other news when it comes to Chicago PD right away

Is there anything you want to see in particular on Chicago PD season 10 episode 13?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







