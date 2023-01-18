Chicago Med season 8 episode 13 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to learn the Chicago Med season 8 episode 13 return date? What about more news on the future? If you are looking for either of these, we are more than happy to help!

First things first, though, we should mention the news that will probably frustrate plenty of people out there: We’re going to be waiting a good while longer to see what’s next. The network has already confirmed that there are no episodes set for January 25 or February 1, and that means the earliest the medical drama will be back is Wednesday, February 8. We don’t think that this is going to surprise a lot of people out there, mostly due to the fact that we’ve seen this sort of hiatus before in the first couple of months of the year.

If there is any silver lining to all of this, it is probably the fact that when this show returns, we do imagine that we’ll get a nice stretch of episodes through the rest of February sweeps. This break just gives everyone enough time to edit some more of these episodes and get them ready to air. This is a show that has followed a specific pattern over the years, so why would we expect it to change all that dramatically right now? We wouldn’t.

Hopefully, over the next week or so we’ll at least get some more insight on the first episode back, and we’ll wait and see more on what lies ahead after the fact there. In general, we just anticipate that there are going to be a lot of exciting things coming and we’ll have plenty to look forward to … and plenty to be worried about. We can’t forget what sort of show this is!

