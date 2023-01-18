Only Murders in the Building season 3: Another Meryl Streep photo

Just in case you wanted even more news on Only Murders in the Building season 3 and Meryl Streep, we’ve got it within!

In a new post on Twitter, Steve Martin shared what is another exciting image of the cast together with the living legend. Streep’s addition has to be the most surprised we’ve been by any TV story in 2023 so far, and for good reason. This is someone who rarely does TV (her last notable gig was Big Little Lies), let alone for a comedy series.

Luckily, we do know that Meryl has done some funny stuff in the past, and we tend to think that she’s going to be bring both humor and heart to the table here. We’ve speculated already about what her role could be and there are a number of different options on the table, from a murderer to a family member to someone tied to Paul Rudd’s character of Ben. We’d love to get the story about how she was cast, but for everyone on board this has to be a dream come true. (It’d be pretty hilarious if they just sent out an invite as a pipe dream and she magically said yes.)

As for how much of Meryl we will see, that’s another big question! The Hulu series could film most of her storyline all at once and then scatter it throughout the season, which we know they’ve done with other notable guest stars in the past. We tend to think that this is going to be more than a one-episode cameo, but Streep also will have to share the screen with a lot of other people! No matter how long the cast and crew have her, we’re pretty confident they will try to make the most of it.

How much of Meryl Streep do you think we’re going to get on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

