Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What Jenna Ortega knows

We know that Wednesday season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix, and that this is a cause for excitement in itself. So how much is known beyond that, though? Well, let’s just say that even the show’s star remains in the dark.

In a recent interview with Variety from the Golden Globes, Jenna Ortega herself made it clear that she was just waiting for more information to be handed her way:

“I have seen nothing, and I know nothing … I feel like sometimes as the actor, you just are kind of told what to do. I’m waiting on it, I think they’re just starting to get a writers’ room together, so…maybe soon.”

We recognize that Ortega could be waiting for a handful of weeks to get a lot of other information. The show’s not going to get into production until at least a big chunk of the story is set, especially since Netflix shows do have a tendency to film out of order. Some actors like to know far in advance what the story is going to be; others tend to prefer learning things in the moment. It’s all a matter of preference.

Given that Jenna knows almost nothing about the story right now, it feels fair to say that she doesn’t know anything about a potential premiere date. Actors and producers don’t tend to have any control over this to begin with; Netflix could sit on a completed product for months if they wanted to! The best that we can all do is make estimates based on what we’ve seen with season 1 and some other shows in the past. We tend to think that a big chunk of the year will be spent filming and even when that work is done, there is still post-production to think about here. At this point, the earliest we would anticipate some sort of season 2 premiere is late winter/early spring, but things could shift depending on how Netflix chooses to premiere these episodes. If they split them up into chunks, Wednesday could come back a little earlier.

