Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Venue for more news?

When will Paramount Network reveal an official Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date? That is to be determined but with that being said, we have some news today that makes us curious. If nothing else, we know of an exciting potential venue where some more news could come out.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that on Sunday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific time, there will be a PaleyFest LA panel with much of the cast — it is an exciting opportunity to see a discussion on this season and by the time this panel happens, at least some of the remaining six episodes will be filmed. Cast members currently scheduled to be in attendance include Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and Jacki Weaver.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

So what would make this the perfect venue for a return-date reveal? For starters, there are going to be a lot of fans and press in attendance, and this is going to be as big of a Yellowstone party as you’re going to find! Also, the timing just feels right. Paramount Network has already said that the show is coming back in the summer, and typically dates for hit shows are released two or three months in advance. Doesn’t April 1 line up perfectly with this? Nothing is guaranteed, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there is some sort of news and also a teaser / trailer for what lies ahead.

Remember that the cast and crew are going to start filming the remaining episodes this season in the near future. While there may not be an official season 6 renewal at present, we do still consider it a foregone conclusion. This show is going to last for however long Costner and Taylor Sheridan want it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowstone now, including other insight on what the future could hold

What are you most excited for as we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

When do you think we’ll see it? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







