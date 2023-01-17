The Resident season 6 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: High stakes!

In just a handful of hours The Resident season 6 episode 13 is going to be here, and it’s fair to say this one will be huge. Is the entire future of Chastain hanging in the balance? To some extent, it is fair to say yes. Just think about what is going on right now when it comes to the Governor!

Here’s what we can say entering the episode: Governor Betz is stuck at the hospital, even if he doesn’t want to be there. AJ and the rest of the staff also had to facilitate a heart transplant to better ensure that they got the proper funding moving forward. Unfortunately, there’s still no guarantee that he will fulfill his end of the bargain, even if he really should, all things considered.

In a new sneak peek right now over at TV Insider, it’s made clear that there are some other problems coming the Governor’s way in the episode — after the transplant, another crisis is going to emerge that will have the doctors working overtime in order to save his life. After all that these people are going through in order to save this guy, you would hope that in theory, he would do everything that he could to return the favor and help them. However, this is where we have to remind you that this is not necessarily the world where this sort of thing happens! Politics can be a dirty business, and everyone at the hospital is just hoping for a positive outcome amidst all of this.

We’ve already said in the past that we are anticipating a cliffhanger at the end of this episode — whether that is tied to this case or something else remains to be seen. We just know that for now, there is no official word on a season 7 renewal, and it makes perfect sense for the writers to do whatever they can to push for Fox to give them at least one more batch of episodes.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on The Resident, including a few more details on the future

How do you things are going to go moving into The Resident season 6 finale on Fox tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







