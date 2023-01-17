Yellowjackets season 2: Huge cast event coming up soon!

As many of you most likely know at this point, Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime on March 24, and there’s a lot to be excited for! This season could be even darker and more twisted than what we saw the first time around, and we definitely believe that’s saying something.

Over the next two months, we imagine that there are going to be trailers and other good stuff shared for the series — so why not celebrate a panel discussion a couple of weeks after the premiere?

On Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, the cast and crew of the Showtime drama are going to be taking part in PaleyFest LA at the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. According to a report from TVLine, in attendance will be executive producers Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, plus then also cast members Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. This is going to be an opportunity to hear about the process of creating season 2, plus also get a few new teases about the future. It’s also rather cool to see Kessell and Ambrose in attendance, given that the two are among the more notable additions to the season as the adult versions of Lottie and Van, respectively.

It makes sense that the premium-cable network would want to do a panel like this, largely due to the fact that this could end up being their biggest show of the year. While they also have Your Honor on the air right now and Billions / The Chi in the months to come, this has awards recognition and significant buzz — pun certainly intended.

