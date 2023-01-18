Big Sky season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest

Following the season 3 finale tonight on ABC, this feels like the perfect time to ask: Will there be a Big Sky season 4 renewal? Or, is the show bound to land in the TV graveyard?

When it comes to this show at present, we really do think this situation could go in either direction. We do think that this show creatively brings a lot to the table here, whether it be a fantastic setting or some memorable characters. Adding Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire this season proved to be a nice tough, at least in terms of attracting a handful of additional viewers.

Now, herein lies the big issue: The Montana-set series has not exactly delivered a lot of viewers this season. As a matter of fact, it’s been down so far by a good margin versus season 2. We’re talking only here about live ratings, but even if the show is making up some of that after the fact, it doesn’t change the fact that live viewers are the most valuable measurement that any show has. This could come down to the wire. It probably benefits Big Sky that A Million Little Things is ending, but even that may not be enough.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Don’t be shocked if it takes a good while before we have any sort of firm announcement at all about the future. We could easily be stuck waiting until May, which is crunch time for when networks make their decisions.

If we do get a renewal…

When could the show premiere? The earliest would most likely be September / early October, but if the show sticks with these smaller episode windows, it could theoretically premiere at any time. That’s the sort of flexibility that could actually help it, in the event ABC wants to keep it around as a midseason replacement.

Following tonight’s big finale, are you hoping for a Big Sky season 4 renewal over at ABC?

