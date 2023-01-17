Severance season 2 premiere date: No awards-show reveals?

When it comes to a Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+, are we going to have to adjust some of our early expectations? It feels that way.

Now, let’s be clear: We don’t mean that so much when it comes to a potential premiere date. More than likely, the show is going to come out when we’ve long speculated: Think in terms of late summer or early fall. Filming will continue until May, so it’s hard to think up a reason why we would see it at any point before that.

What we had hoped was that leading up to the show’s return, we could at least get some teases from the cast. Maybe they could share their projections for a start date; or, maybe they would be able to share at least a few teases for what could be coming up next.

Well, let’s just say that is looking increasingly unlikely. When asked by Variety for news on season 2 at the Golden Globes, Adam Scott had a pretty incredible response: “If I do start talking, a tranquilizer dart will hit me on the side of the neck and I’ll drop out of frame.” In other words, Apple TV+ is going to keep a tight lid of everything, and that means the next several months could prove pretty painful.

What could we learn along the way?

We’d love to think that the streamer would have some mercy on us and hand over a few more details in the spring. Yet, they haven’t done a lot to inspire that much confidence! Just remember that these are the same people who, despite all the reports about delays, have shared next to nothing about the third and possibly final season of Ted Lasso.

In other words, stay patient — based on everything we’ve seen so far, you’re going to need to be.

