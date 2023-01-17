1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Will we get another trailer?

The wait for 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ is going to feel long, and we give Taylor Sheridan a good bit of credit for that! After all, consider some of the circumstances here. This is a show that has only aired four installments and yet, the enthusiasm out there is top-notch.

Luckily, we do know already that the show is coming back on February 5, but there is some more stuff to talk about in addition to this! Take, for example, the odds that we’re also going to see some other trailer in addition to this.

Of course, we’d love to get another dive at some point into what’s next for a few characters, especially as more and more danger swirls around the Ranch. The same goes, of course, for getting to see Spencer and Alex try to venture back to America. This struggle has already been showcased in one trailer, but does that really have to be it for this show? We don’t tend to this so!

We do think the folks at Paramount+ will consider giving us another tease for what lies ahead here, largely because they’d be rather silly not to. There is, after all, so much good stuff that they could tease, and they may need to build excitement for the next batch of episodes now that Yellowstone is done until the summer. If they do that, though, they more than likely won’t show it off until we get around to either the end of the month / early February. At this point, it makes more sense to highlight certain stories when the show is actually close to coming back!

To go along with a potential trailer (and as previously noted), we do expect a few other things, as well — think in terms of episode titles and/or photos.

