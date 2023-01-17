Virgin River season 5 premiere date, trailer timing

How is Netflix going to time out both a Virgin River season 5 premiere date and also a trailer? There’s a lot that goes into it! More, to be exact, then a lot of people would anticipate.

As we’ve discussed in advance, the streaming service can be rather choosy when it comes to formulating exact start dates. This is one of the reasons why we don’t expect this show back until we get around to July, even if in theory it could be ready before then. (Filming for season 5, after all, has been done since before Thanksgiving.) This is also one of the reasons why they won’t announce a specific start date until most likely late April or May. They’ve figured out that this is the perfect time for them to build up some anticipation for what’s coming up and in the weeks that follow, they may consider putting out a teaser.

So what about a full trailer featuring all sorts of great stuff? Well, that’s something that we probably won’t get for a little while later. Netflix has a tendency to not share these until a few weeks before a show comes back — heck, the season 4 trailer came out less than 14 days before the premiere! They’ve figured out that they don’t need a lot of time to get people excited for what lies ahead … even if we wish that they’d put something like this out a bit earlier.

With Virgin River in particular, the truth here is that the streaming service doesn’t need to take many chances. This show is already one of their biggest shows in this genre, and that’s why it feels so easy to predict when most of the big news is going to come. Our hope is that at the very least, things aren’t pushed later than they were last year; what would the reason be for that?

Related – Be sure to secure some other news when it comes to Virgin River right away

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Virgin River season 5, and when do you think we’ll see a trailer?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







