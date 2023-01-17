The Rookie season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Heatwave ahead?

If you are excited to check out The Rookie season 5 episode 13, we come bearing great news! We’re once again going to have another new episode coming next week, and we tend to think there is great stuff from start to finish.

The first thing that we should note here is the title for this episode is “Daddy Cop.” For whatever reason that makes us laugh, even if we recognize that there is some pretty serious stuff happening throughout. After all, this episode is going to feature a heatwave, a blackout, and some pretty shocking reveals. Meanwhile, there is going to be some fun stuff for Lucy and Harper that doesn’t directly relate to a case, just in case you love that extra bit of variety with this show.

To get a few more details right now on what to expect, go ahead and check out the season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Daddy Cop” – In the midst of a heatwave and a citywide blackout, Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it is our feeling that we’ll at least have a better sense of what’s ahead for Tim career-wise, and hopefully there’s a little bit of good stuff for him and Lucy along the way. Now that the relationship has started, we want some more updates through every episode!

