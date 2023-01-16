SEAL Team season 7: Paramount+ exec talks renewal progress

What is going on when it comes to a potential SEAL Team season 7 renewal at Paramount+? We know this is one of the biggest questions out there, especially in light of the streaming service renewing another series in Criminal Minds: Evolution just this past week — and that show is technically still airing. The David Boreanaz show has been done for a good while now, and there’s no denying in our mind that it ended in a way that made us eager for more.

So what is the streaming service saying right now in regards to the future? Well, nothing definite, but it sounds like there is a chance. Speaking to TVLine at the TCA Winter Press Tour recently Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, noted that there is no news “quite yet” on the show’s future. However, she did add that SEAL Team has shown itself to be “one of those shows that had that successful move from broadcast to streaming. We’ve found that a couple times now, and that was great to see.”

No doubt this is a hopeful sign but, obviously, we’re well-aware that nothing is guaranteed and we could be waiting a little while still for more news. The question is just how long. Our sentiment right now is that come early next month, we may have something definite given that this is when the show was renewed for a season 6 and this would allow for a similar timeline. As for why this show is taking longer than Criminal Minds: Evolution did, let’s just remind you that every show has its own process and there are is a lot that goes into bringing the show back financially.

As for whether or not season 7 could be the end, if renewed, we’ll have to wait and see. No matter when this show does conclude, our hope is just that it gets a proper farewell and we really have a chance to celebrate the entire cast and crew on such a long journey.

