NCIS season 20 episode 11: Palmer, Knight’s important talk

We knew entering NCIS season 20 episode 11 tonight that there were some big stories ahead when it comes to Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer. We just didn’t know as of yet what they would look like, let alone where they would go.

After watching the entirety of “Bridges,” let’s just say we have a better understanding — there’s plenty of hope still for Knight in Shining Palmer, but this episode was another reminder that Jimmy is still battling his grief and that is a constant part of his life years removed from losing Breena.

One of the big storylines for much of this episode was Jimmy acting strange when Katrina Law’s character asked if Victoria would want to join them for movie night. She couldn’t figure it out, and for a little while she wondered if something was wrong with their relationship. It was only after a conversation with Kasie that she started to put it together. Jimmy had gone through several milestones since the loss of his wife, including his first Christmas and Thanksgiving. However, he’d yet to reach the point where he fully brought someone else into his daughter’s life. This would be the most difficult and painful one and he told her as much.

Do we think that they will work through this? Absolutely, and we’ve already seen Knight be as caring and understanding as one can be. She may not have the same life experience as Jimmy does, but she recognizes what it can be to suffer from grief. This was some great acting from Law and Brian Dietzen both near the end of the episode, and it served as another great reminder of why we love this relationship so much. It’s one thing to celebrate each other in the happy times; it’s another thing to be there for the tough conversations.

