Superman & Lois season 3 trailer: Is Lois Lane missing?

The Superman & Lois season 3 premiere is set to arrive on Tuesday, March 14, but you don’t have to wait to learn a lot more about it!

Today, the folks at The CW unveiled what they’re calling a first-look trailer — though really, we think of it a little more as a promo. Shouldn’t a trailer be longer than thirty seconds? Anyway, we digress. This gives us a good sense of a number of important stories, including the possibility that Lois could be pregnant! Of course, there’s also a reminder in here that we can never have good, happy things for long, as soon after that, it turns out she is missing. Can Clark and his sons find her, and what sort of challenges could he discover along the way?

Of course, this season is going to have a ton of action, but also think it’s not going to lose any of the heart that we’ve seen from it over the years, either. Fingers crossed that this very much remains the same superhero show you’ve come to love over the years.

If you haven’t seen the full season 3 synopsis yet, check that out below — we tend to think it does a good job cluing you in as to most of the major stories:

Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

