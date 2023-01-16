The Mandalorian season 3: New trailer set to debut tonight!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough for The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+, know this: There is more good stuff coming your way soon!

During tonight’s ESPN – Monday Night Football broadcast featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you are going to have a chance to see a new trailer for the Pedro Pascal series. In between this and the premiere of The Last of Us last night, isn’t this as good of a time to be a fan of Pascal as ever? We tend to think so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

We have seen a trailer for the upcoming season already, so we tend to imagine that this one is only going to flesh out further some of the challenges that await Din Djarin and Grogu as we get into the next iteration of the show. There is no more uncertainty about the future of “Baby Yoda,” as he has decided to stick around with Mando through the rest of his journey. They are a team now and will operate as such! A lot of this upcoming season will really be focused on what it actually means to be a Mandalorian, and also some of the consequences that stem from Din removing his element. This will be a fascinating season from the perspective of lore alone, and that’s without even mentioning all of the action sequences that you get a chance to see throughout.

Remember that you will have a chance to see the premiere of season 3 at the start of March — we’re also still super-confident in a season 4 renewal, so let’s hope there is other news that comes out on that in the near future.

Related – Be sure to score some other insight about The Mandalorian, including what else you can expect to see

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for some additional updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







