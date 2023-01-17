New Amsterdam season 6: Why isn’t it happening?

As we prepare for the series finale tonight on NBC, it makes sense to wonder the following: Why aren’t we getting a New Amsterdam season 6?

Some time ago, you probably heard that season 5 was going to be the final one for the show on the network. It was actually renewed through season 5 years ago, which gave the writers a lot of time to plan for this moment. Were there a few surprises along the way? Almost certainly, and we wonder if this is anywhere close to the finale that was originally planned.

The decision to end the show at this point was likely brought on by a number of different factors, whether it be the declining ratings or the oh-so-simple fact that a lot of stories had run their course. Because this was more of a character-based medical drama it’d be harder to do this forever with more story-of-the-week plots. We are at least glad that there was enough advance word that there could be a proper series finale, and not something that ends in a weird and/or cliffhanger-y way. (Of course, we know the final season of this show has been controversial enough as it is.)

Ultimately, we don’t see New Amsterdam as one of those shows that is going to lead to a spin-off or a revival a little bit later on down the road. These just don’t appear to be in the cards. If you did love this series and its cast, the biggest piece of advice we can offer is rather simple: Hope that you see some of these actors in other good stuff down the road. We certainly think there will be opportunities for them! (If only Ryan Eggold could return to The Blacklist…)

