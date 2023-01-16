The Resident season 6 finale: Is big cliffhanger ahead?

Given that The Resident season 6 finale is coming to Fox tomorrow night, isn’t this the right time to discuss a cliffhanger? We tend to think so. This is the sort of show that loves to leave you wondering about one story or another, so why in the world would they change that now? We have a hard time thinking that they would.

The first thing to remember, and also the thing that could make you the most nervous, is that there is technically no renewal for a season 7 as of yet. We’d love to get some news on that in the near future, but we have no confirmation that is happening. Consider a cliffhanger the writers’ way of trying to dare the network into making some sort of announcement.

So what sort of shocking ending could work here as a potential cliffhanger? Let’s just say that it would be fascinating if we were to see some big development for Conrad and Billie, or another situation that could end up altering the future of Chastain? You can argue that this would be tied to what is going on with the Governor, and that is something that has served as a huge part of the story for the vast majority of the season.

If there is one sort of cliffhanger we don’t want here, it is the sort that puts the life of a major character in jeopardy. We’re still not over what happened to Nic and beyond just that, we don’t want to be left on that forever in the event that the show is not renewed.

