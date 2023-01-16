Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: The June 2 theories

It’s been well over two months now since the arrival of Manifest season 4 over on Netflix. With that in mind, of course discussions on the future will start to heat up!

The first thing we should note here is that more than likely, we’re still months away from the final episodes premiering. There could be a number of reasons for it, with one of the biggest ones being that Netflix just wants to split these episodes up to keep people engaged (and subscribed) for a long period of time.

A lot of internet speculation out there has revolved around the idea that the series is going to be back on the air in the spring or the summer — in particular, on June 2. Why then? It is the Death Date as brought up on the show — albeit to a certain extent. The actual date is in 2024, and we don’t think we’re going to have to wait that long to see the show back.

This date, clearly, would work as an Easter egg to a lot of the fans out there, but there is another potential function that we shouldn’t ignore here, either. This is also a great opportunity for Netflix to use this show to lead into what could be a really fantastic summer for them. Just remember for a moment everything else that they have coming up! There is more to look forward to with The Witcher season 3 and then at some point, you could also get more Virgin River. Even though there may not be a smash hit like a Stranger Things on the service for the rest of the year, there are plenty of other things that perform well and we could see Manifest lead the pack.

