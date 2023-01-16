Billions season 7 premiere date: Any news coming soon?

Given that Showtime is getting their 2023 programming started this weekend courtesy of Your Honor, why not talk about Billions season 7?

After all, we do think that there are plenty of reasons to think about the drama at this given point in time. It has been a good while since new episodes last aired; heck, it’s been a long time since there’s been some discussion around the show at all. We know that filming is ongoing for the Paul Giamatti series, and that’s of course a good sign that we’re going to see it this year.

With that being said, we’re going to say in advance to be pretty patient as we wait for a little more news on the future. Your Honor is of course going to dominate the Showtime schedule over the next couple of months and then after that, the focus will shift over to Yellowjackets. We don’t personally think that Billions is going to be back until both of these shows are over, mostly because it makes the most sense for the network to scatter out some of their big releases. (The upcoming season of The Chi has to factor in here at some point.)

At some point (perhaps in the spring) we could imagine that we’re going to get a firm premiere date for the upcoming season — and hope that around then, there will also be more info on the long-term future of the show. It’s not lost on us that this is a show that is pretty far into its run at this point and with that, we could be approaching the end at any given moment. We just hope that the writers have a chance to plan out the end, no matter when that may be — this cast and crew have absolutely earned it.

Related – Go ahead and get all sorts of other news when it comes to Billions right now

When do you think we’re going to get some other news on Billions season 7?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







