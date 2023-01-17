AGT: All-Stars episode 3: Who advanced to finale?

AGT: All-Stars episode 3 featured a ton of talent from top to bottom, and whenever that happens, you can expect a few controversial results! At the end of the day, that may be very much what we have here.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, as the person who really should have moved on to the next round was Keiichi Iwasaki. He’s an absolutely brilliant magician who was funny, fast-paced, and so original from what we tend to see on these shows.

Yet, Keiichi did not have a chance to move on. Instead, the superfans made the very-much-surprising choice to put through saxophonist Avery Dixon to the next round. We do think he’s fantastic, but as of right now, Keiichi feels more like an act we’d see a whole show based around. Shockingly, he wasn’t even in the top three! Instead, mentalist Peter Antoniou was there along with singer Keren Montero. Of the three, personally we would have gone with Montero, given that her performance was pretty spectacular and honestly, we’d love to see what else she could do. She won the Dominican Republic version of Got Talent and for whatever reason, this season has not fared all that well for past winners.

Of the two acts that we saw go through tonight, we tend to think that Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, Mike E. Winfield, is the real contender for the grand prize. He’s someone we could selling out arenas now as a comedy act and honestly, his material here was even better here than it was back during his first audition.

What did you think about the results that we had on AGT: All-Stars episode 3?

Do you think that the right act ended up making it through in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

