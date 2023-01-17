AGT: All-Stars: Mike E. Winfield gets Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer

We knew entering Monday night’s AGT: All-Stars episode that Mike E. Winfield was going to be a contestant to watch. He’s a really funny comedian and, beyond just that, he’s got such a nice, natural deliver of his material. Comedy is incredibly difficult, and it’s even harder to make it look easy. Nobody can look nervous while they’re performing — if that happens, the audience won’t respond!

Mike said at the start of his set tonight that he’s done nothing but hone his material and work to get better; he really wants to win, and we think having that drive really worked to make him even better in this episode than ever before.

Mike’s set was brilliant — there is no debating that! Yet, we tend to think that this was only a part of what got him the Golden Buzzer in this episode. The other part was him speaking to Simon Cowell after about why this means to much to him. He’s been working for almost two decades and now that he’s finally got noticed, he wants to do everything that he can in order to ensure he is a success. That’s an inspiring story and we do think that Mike’s got a big future!

Will he win this show? That’s hard to say, but we do think that he’s going to be a major contender in the finale — and he’s certainly going to have a lot of success after the fact. We don’t think that he’s going to have any problem at all getting gigs at comedy clubs after the fact to packed audiences. Who knows? Maybe he could end up having a show of his own someday.

