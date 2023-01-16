Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Season 1 episode 11 news

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? If you’re interested in that, or learning more about season 1 episode 11, we’re happy to help!

So where so we begin here? Well, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one airing next week, either. When it comes to tonight alone, it’s clear that NBC is trying to avoid major competition from the NFL playoffs, which could severely hurt its own ratings. Is it true that this show has already been renewed for a season 2? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean that they want to throw it to the wolves here.

If you are curious to learn more about what lies ahead when Quantum Leap does return to NBC, here is what we can say. According to SpoilerTV the title for episode 11 is “Leap. Die. Repeat.” Meanwhile, the short synopsis indicates further what is happening now with Ben:

Ben must learn which one of five people in a 1962 nuclear reactor’s elevator triggers a deadly bomb.

Obviously, the stakes here are higher than almost any other Leap that we’ve seen Ben on since the start of the season. There are serious stakes for the fate of the future, and then there are also some pretty important personal stakes in here, as well. Remember that Addison’s been told that Ben needs to figure out the truth behind his secret mission himself, even if that means keep some secrets from her along the way. There was a reason why she was kept in the dark, even if thinking about this proves to be rather frustrating for her.

