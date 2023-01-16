Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? ‘Quiet and Loud’ ahead

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that the Freddie Highmore drama has been on a break for a good while, but is that over?

Just as you would imagine, we’d love to see the show back on the air … but unfortunately, that’s still not the case. There is no episode tonight, but there is a silver lining: Next week, it will be back! ABC is clearly waiting until The Bachelor returns to bring the Freddie Highmore drama back, mostly from the vantage point of lineup momentum. The idea here is to ensure that The Good Doctor keeps a good chunk of its viewers, which will be helpful leading into a potential season 7! There is also a potential spin-off here in The Good Lawyer that is also worth thinking about.

Now, without further ado, let’s remind you of what is actually coming up when the show returns. The title for the next episode back is “Quiet and Loud” and below, you can get more insight all about it:

“Quiet and Loud” – Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner’s syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We don’t anticipate that this episode will resolve everything when it comes to Lea’s pregnancy, but it could give us at least a little more hope. After the tragedy that we’ve already seen these two go through in the past, we have a hard time thinking that the producers would make us deal with so much sadness all over again.

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 6 when it finally returns to ABC?

