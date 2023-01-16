Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: More Beth, Sarah drama

We don’t think that it will come as a huge shock but when Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrives on the Paramount Network, things could hit a boiling point. This could be said for many different characters but in particular, we’re talking here about Sarah Atwood and Beth Dutton.

So what do we know about these two characters right now? They’re about as strong-willed as they come and they each want very different things. Sarah wants to use Jamie to overtake much of the ranch — she may care about him to some extent, but that’s not the only motivation here. Meanwhile, Beth loathes Jamie, and is willing to have him killed at this point if it means ensuring he doesn’t take the family down.

So is there a pretty good chance that we are going to see this conflict ratchet up to yet another level moving forward? It sure seems like it. Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what actress Dawn Olivieri had to say on the subject:

The reason I set Sarah up this way is because I’m betting on the fact that Taylor knows how far I can take something. He’s already tasted it. Knowing that, I can’t imagine he’d miss the chance to take it even farther. So my goal with building Sarah was that I start as far from that place as I possibly could. Right now, Sarah’s kept her balance and her cool, and I look forward to the parts where he unravels even her, unraveling Beth. I want to see what that looks like. I know he wouldn’t miss that opportunity, it’s too good.

There are six episodes still to come this season and with that in mind, we don’t anticipate getting all the answers right away. The producers may end up making us wait — heck, the network itself is going to make us wait for a while! The earliest season 5 will return is this summer.

