Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: New trailer timing

We know that there are a lot of fascinating things to think about right now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz. You have when to announce a premiere date for sure, but then also the best time to share the first trailer. Both of these are incredibly important to the success of the Tommy spin-off, which (to our great frustration) is still most likely a good ways away.

Before we say too much about the timing of certain extents, let’s remind you of a few things already. First and foremost, you’re probably not going to see the show back until at least May or later. Odds are, it won’t be back until Power Book II: Ghost is close to over, and we already know that it is going to be coming back on March 17.

So as we start to lay out some of the key dates across the map here, we recognize that a premiere-date reveal for Force will probably be in mid-March. If you are expecting a trailer at that point, you’re inevitably going to be disappointed. Based on what we’ve seen from Starz over the years, they’re not the sort of network that is going to give you that until at least a month or so after the fact. We will consider ourselves lucky if we see this at some point in April and then, at some point after that, we see synopses and a few other teases leading into the grand return.

Is a May or June return date for Force officially confirmed?

In some ways, it feels like it really should be! However, it unfortunately isn’t and it’s hard to say if Starz will keep its patterns of the past. It just fundamentally makes sense to see the show back at this point, so that is what we’re counting on. Fingers crossed!

When do you think we’re going to get both a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date announcement and also a trailer?

