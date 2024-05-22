The Voice 25 finale: Did Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon win?

As we prepared to see tonight’s The Voice 25 finale, we honestly felt a sense of unpredictability with the results.

After all, let’s put it this way. In our mind, Nathan Chester is not only the best performer this season, but he may be one of our favorites in years. He has such a natural presence on stage and a tremendous amount of vocal talent. Basically, he’s the sort of person who could easily become a star with the right opportunities after the show. Could you argue that Asher HaVon as the larger range and is a master of delivering ballads? Absolutely, and you aren’t going to hear us say a single negative thing about his “I Will Always Love You” cover last night.

Based on placement in Monday’s show, you could argue that Asher was better positioned to get the win at the end of the day. However, you have to remember that fans of The Voice are historically country-focused, and there are two solid country artists left in Karen Waldrup and Josh Sanders. We don’t think either of them personally crosses into the echelon of the best country artists we’ve seen this season, but it is a fair thing to wonder about just because country fans are often harder to gauge online.

Bryan Olesen at this point is really the only person we’d rule out of winning, largely because he needed the save to make it this far — he does have his fans, but it’s hard to see a win in his future here.

So, who won?

Be sure to check back tonight for more updates!

Do you think the right person ended up winning The Voice season 25?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







