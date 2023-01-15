Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Is Deirdre dead?

Following what you saw on AMC / AMC+ today, do you want to learn more about Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 3? Then consider us more than happy to help! There is a lot to come up moving forward for Alexandra Daddario and company.

Of course the first thing that we should note here is that Rowan, once again, is going to be spiraling. This is a woman who is still just discovering who she is and the process of that is not an altogether easy one. We also don’t think it helps what she saw at the end of episode 2: Deirdre, dead in an elevator. She was so close to getting some answers and yet, all of a sudden, it’s all gone in a flash … or, is it? What this whole storyline should be is a reminder for Rowan of just how dangerous a situation that she’s in. However, she’s gotta be cognizant that there are reasons why certain things are happen, and this could only end up increasing her resolve and desire for understanding at the end of the day.

Below, you can check out the full season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s coming:

In the aftermath of Deirdre’s grisly death, Rowan searches for safety in a strange city; Sip provides Rowan with a safe house while he investigates Deirdre’s murder; Lasher makes contact with Rowan, but not in the way one might expect.

While the events of episode 2 were certainly seismic, we still think that the show is in the process of just setting the foundation at the moment for what’s coming. More than likely, there are still going to be a handful of twists and turns you need to be prepared for, and obviously Rowan’s life will never be the same in the end.

