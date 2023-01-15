True Detective season 4 premiere date: A chance for more news?

Is True Detective season 4 one of the most-anticipated HBO shows of this calendar year? There’s an argument to be made for it, given the general intrigue around the series and the presence of Jodie Foster behind the scenes.

With all of this being said, of course we are still expecting a pretty long wait here. While we’ve seen a tiny bit of footage for the new season (set in Alaska), there is no evidence that we’re going to see something air until we get around to the summer or even the fall. HBO has a pretty busy schedule before then, as you have new seasons of Barry and Succession to come on the other side of The Last of Us, which premieres tonight.

Could the video-game adaptation be used to promote something more for True Detective? We’re inevitably thinking about that mostly on the basis of how successful this franchise is, and also how it relies heavily around promotion. Each season is its own thing and with that, there’s not a lot of continuity that the network can rely on here.

Now, we get to the bad news: The odds are pretty low that we’re going to be getting anything more on season 4 tonight. After all, we’re still so far away. The more likely situation is that we’ll start to get a few more teases on the future when we get around to the spring or early summer — if we do see anything featuring Jodie Foster tonight, it will probably be in some sizzle reel hyping up a LOT of other programs. We think that if any big HBO show is going to garner attention tonight, it’s going to be either Succession or The White House Plumbers, which are both going to be coming this spring.

