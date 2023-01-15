House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Any tease coming?

Could we be on the cusp of getting some House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date news — or rather, any news on the future before too long?

On paper, it’s easy to argue right now that such a reveal would not make any sense given where we are in the timeline. However, that’s without looking at some of the finer details here.

Tonight on HBO, you are going to get the highly-anticipated premiere of The Last of Us, which is being set up already to be one of the biggest shows of the calendar year. We know that in general, this is a network that does like to use 30 seconds or so before their shows to hype up some of what else is on the lineup. Is there a case to do something like this for the Game of Thrones prequel? In theory sure, but in all honesty, they just wouldn’t have a lot to say here.

In getting into that further, let’s just take a look at the situation as it currently stands. Production for the latest batch of episodes won’t even be underway until we get around to March. With that in mind, there’s not much that HBO could really share tonight other than just remind people that more of the show is coming. Absolutely they can do that and/or remind people that new episodes are going to be coming in 2024, but we think there are some more pressing matters that they will focus on for the time being. Take, for example, the simple fact that they have other shows to promote including the likes of Succession, The White House Plumbers, Barry, and many more.

