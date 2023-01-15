Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why long wait now?

We recognize fully that Virgin River season 5 is coming to Netflix down the road and of course, we couldn’t be more excited! We do tend to think that on some level, the folks at the streaming service feel the same way. This has become one of their more successful shows, and they may feel that way especially in proportion to its cost. This is, after all, not some huge, special-effects spectacle similar to Stranger Things.

So when you consider all of this excitement, the mind does start to wonder a little bit — especially to questions about why we’ve got such a long wait in the first place. What is Netflix doing here, given that the show has already concluded production?

Well, let’s just say that the situation here is all about timing — or, to be specific, finding the perfect time for a show like this to come on the air. The truth is that there’s no real reason for the streaming service to rush things along, even if episodes are ready so much earlier than our predicted premiere date of July. Netflix is just a streaming service that relies a lot on an internal calendar and trying to predict when shows are going to get a huge audience. This one has proven that it can get a ton of viewers at a very particular time of the year, so why shift away from that now?

The only reason that Netflix could in theory bump up the season 5 premiere date is if they feel, for whatever reason, that they will get a bigger audience earlier on — or, they have some other massive hole in the schedule that they decide needs to be filled. As it stands, though, we are prepared to be patient for a good while longer to see Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast back.

