The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: No news at TCA?

We know that a lot of people out there, us included, would like to get news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 as soon as possible. You can also make the argument that there was a perfect venue for it over the past few days. After all, Hulu had a strong presence at TCA!

For those who are not aware, the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is a time where major networks and streaming services present their content and answer questions — there was a lot shown off by Hulu and yet, no news surfaced in regards to what the future of the show could be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

The first thing that we should note is that during TCA this weekend, the focus was a little more on individual programs coming onto Hulu soon and less about the general state of the service, or programs that are coming at some point FAR down the road. The truth is that Hulu likely feels no pressure to say anything about this show over the next six or eight months, mostly because there’s no real need for them to do so.

We could start to get some more news on the final chapter once production actually begins, but even that is not a guarantee as of yet. We imagine that most finer details will be kept understandably under wraps until close to the end of the year. For the time being, we tend to think that we’ll be waiting until at least early 2024 to see the show back, and it could be later than that. Heck, it could be the winter TCA event next year when we start to get some more news all about what lies ahead! That means we could be waiting a full year before we get a ton of substantial news. We gotta be prepared for that … and a lot of other scenarios, at the same time.

Related – Take a look at some other news now when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

When do you think we’re going to get more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, let alone a premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







