Magnum PI season 5 trailer: More Magnum, Higgins content!

As we prepare for the epic Magnum PI two-hour premiere on February 19, we have a lot to celebrate here today. After all, NBC has released a brand-new trailer packed full of more content than any other clip we’ve seen so far.

Before we even get too far down this particular rabbit hole, can we just start by praising NBC itself? Think about it for a moment: They’ve given this show more press the past two months than we’ve seen CBS give it the past two years. It’s a remarkable move, and we honestly don’t mind that there are a lot of people discovering it and thinking it’s a brand-new show. That means that NBC is doing its job in reaching potential viewers who haven’t been checking it out so far. The Ohana certainly could benefit from some additional members!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer, which features a ton of great content for Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks in particular. Sure, some of this you’ve already seen including the shower scene, but there’s also some action sequences, more of Magnum and Higgins as lifeguards, and also Detective Childs, a potential new foil for the two. Now that Katsumoto is no longer a part of the Honolulu Police Department (at least for the time being), there is someone else that the two could end up running against!

While the show has a new network and could try a few new things here and there, this isn’t going to be some huge reinvention of what you saw over on CBS. The bulk of the same writers and producers are there behind the scenes, and there’s going to be a big effort to make the show a celebration of everything you loved about it in the first place.

Of course, now we just have to struggle to get all the way to February 19 — this is going to feel painful at times, so go ahead and prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get other news now regarding Magnum PI and what will be coming up next

What do you think about this Magnum PI season 5 trailer?

Are you more excited than ever to see what lies ahead? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







