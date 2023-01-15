Call the Midwife season 12 episode 4: Reggie’s big story

If you find yourself curious to learn more about Call the Midwife season 12 episode 4 on BBC One next week, you’ve come to the right place! There are a lot of things to prepare for as we get ourselves set for a very important hour of TV for many characters — but especially Reggie. We do tend to think that in general, the producers love giving him some fascinating stories since he represents so much the heart of this world.

Of course, Reggie won’t be the only major character with a lot going on in this episode. There is an outbreak, plus a huge story for Nurse Crane as a training course potentially takes some of her confidence away in the job. For other details, take a look at the season 12 episode 4 synopsis:

When Nurse Crane attends a ventouse training course at St Cuthbert’s, her age is called into question by the consultant running the course, and she is summoned to a meeting with the Board of Health. She starts to question her own abilities and suffers a crisis of confidence whilst overseeing the care of Simone and Larry Lucas who are expecting their second child. They are a young couple living in a council flat, and when the seemingly straightforward delivery runs into problems, Nurse Crane faces the challenges of a traumatic delivery alone.

Meanwhile, Trixie enjoys caring for Vinita Khatri, who is expecting her third child. However, the maternity home is thrown into chaos when an emergency outbreak of gastroenteritis is declared. The team, joined by Sister Monica Joan, must dig deep to ensure all mothers and newborn babies recover from the worrying outbreak. Unfortunately, their actions have not gone unnoticed by the Board of Health, who are less than happy with the way things have been handled.

Reggie is home from the Glasshouse Village, but he is not his usual self. He is drained of energy and suffering some hair loss. Concerned, Violet and Fred try to work out what’s wrong, but it is not until Cyril encourages Reggie to seek help that they finally get some answers.

That is a more extensive tease than we’ve gotten for most other episodes this season and to us, that’s simply a signal of all of the great stuff the creative team has planned! One of the goals of Call the Midwife has long been tapping into the essence of who these characters are, and that’s important whether we are talking about triumphs or tragedies.

