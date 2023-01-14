The White Lotus season 3 setting: The first major ‘casting’?

No matter when we end up seeing The White Lotus season 3 premiere over on Apple TV+, we will absolutely see a number of interesting characters. Is one of the biggest ones the setting itself?

Going into a given season of this show, it’s hard to be able to properly estimate just how important this will end up being. Most of the characters’ stories are shown through the lens of where they are located, and Sicily found itself becoming more and more critical to the season 2 narrative as time went on. The first season, we saw how wealth impacted characters in Hawaii. Season 2 was more of discussion through sexuality. Most of what we’ve seen teased for season 3 is that religion and spirituality could play a role.

If this proves to be the case, choosing a setting is obviously important — and we’ve also heard on plenty of occasions already that we could be seeing the show head to Asia. Will we learn about the official location before any particular cast member? We tend to think that it’s likely. Not only that, but it may be critical that we do for the sake of understanding 1) where we are and 2) how the characters fit in.

We tend to think that over the next few months, finding the right hotel and the right country will be the primary goal for executive producer Mike White. It influences the writing for sure, and it also needs to be a place that pops off the screen visually.

Let’s also not forget for a moment here the importance of originality. A part of what made season 2 so special is that honestly, there aren’t too many TV shows in America set in Sicily. It felt distinct; the best thing the show could do is to figure out a way to make this magic happen all over again.

