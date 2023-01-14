Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Best-case scenario?

We are certainly aware at this point that the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date is still a good ways out. Shows, after all, don’t get made overnight! It was not that long ago that we saw season 3 arrive on the surface, and of course there was that gigantic cliffhanger that raised by questions for the future of Emily and many other characters.

So what is the best case scenario for when the Lily Collins series could come back? We want to be optimistic here, so let’s share at least something positive. There’s a chance in theory at an early December premiere, at least provided that the show returns to production at some point in the spring. Because the writers knew about the season 4 renewal long in advance, that could be helpful when it comes to speeding up parts of the process. Anything before that, though, is probably a little unrealistic, especially when you consider that it does take months to edit a show even after the episodes are filmed.

When you think about all of the variables at play here, we still think that the most-likely scenario is that we’re stuck waiting until late December to see it back. Why change the premiere-date window from what we had in season 3? There’s a certain routine that the show has and even if it films earlier, that doesn’t mean that it is necessarily going to premiere earlier. Netflix does have the right to air this show and plenty of others whenever they want, and that does make predictions all the more challenging.

For the time being, let’s just hope that no matter when we dive back into Emily’s world, we get some answers on the future of her love life. Otherwise, we’ll be spending the whole season collectively losing our minds!

